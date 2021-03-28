Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 477,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 558,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

