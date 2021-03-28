Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a growth of 222.5% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,016,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KHRNF opened at $0.49 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.