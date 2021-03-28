KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

