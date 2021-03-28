KeyCorp Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $350.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $280.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.61. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,286,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

