Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Up 43,000.0% in March

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 43,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

KSSRF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

