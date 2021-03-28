KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 277.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,962 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,149,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,956,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of KE stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.