Kcash Market Cap Achieves $10.25 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $1.86 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

