KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $46.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.35.

NYSE:KBH opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

