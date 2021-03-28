Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get KAO alerts:

OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.