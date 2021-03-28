JustLiquidity Price Down 7.6% This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $162.94 or 0.00290682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $71.18 million and $4.59 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00058133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00229827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00869773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028941 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

