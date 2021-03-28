JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 148% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00226373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.00875405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00078501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00028670 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,696,852 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

