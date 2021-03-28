JUST Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.14 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $208.61 million and $228.14 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00057885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00228144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.00867656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00051263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028813 BTC.

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

