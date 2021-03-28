JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

SKFRY opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

