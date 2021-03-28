JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.84.

Intel stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

