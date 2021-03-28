JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €43.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

FRA:DWNI opened at €40.45 ($47.59) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.20. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

