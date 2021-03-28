JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €111.22 ($130.85).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €75.22 ($88.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €86.19 and its 200-day moving average is €93.73.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

