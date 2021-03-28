Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.