John W. Swygert Sells 3,502 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

