John W. Swygert Sells 3,502 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
