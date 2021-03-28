Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 271.4% in March

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JRVMF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

