Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Up 271.4% in March

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JRVMF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Jervois Mining
