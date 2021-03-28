Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

