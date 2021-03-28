Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BANF stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

