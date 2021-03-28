Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $191.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.