Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,383 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.