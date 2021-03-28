Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 87,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.75 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

