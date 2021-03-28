Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 3,600” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,266.67 ($42.68).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,983 ($38.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,974.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,848.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

