Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,616 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.19. 256,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,328. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

