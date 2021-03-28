Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of AMETEK worth $66,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $127.38.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,343 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

