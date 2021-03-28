Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,489,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $59,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $60,348,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after buying an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

GPK opened at $18.19 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

