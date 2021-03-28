Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $55,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

