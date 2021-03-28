Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $50.35 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,507,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 233,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $50,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15,075.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,741 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 407,041 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,435,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,845,312 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

