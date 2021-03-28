Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 95,874 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.65% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $51,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 312,707 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

