Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post $3.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $13.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $128.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

