IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.93. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

IZEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

