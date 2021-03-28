ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. ITT has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.