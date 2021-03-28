iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $64,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $33.57 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.