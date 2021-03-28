IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3,630.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 79,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $192.86 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

