INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 1,646.4% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

