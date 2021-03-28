Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 722.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $77.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

