Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 8.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.58. 2,107,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.30. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.55 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.