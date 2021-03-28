Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.26 ($2.66).

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

