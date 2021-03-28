Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

