International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.11 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

