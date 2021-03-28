International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $189,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

