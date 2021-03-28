International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.09

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.09 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 481027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
