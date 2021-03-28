International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.09

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.09 and last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 481027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 266,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

