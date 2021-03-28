Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Interface worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

