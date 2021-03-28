Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.87 on Thursday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 5,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.2% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 40,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 232.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 797,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 557,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

