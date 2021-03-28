Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.89.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 606.38 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average of $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.