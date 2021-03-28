Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $491,872.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.32 or 0.00612453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

