Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Sells 17,524 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $12.00 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

