Insider Selling: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Sells $52,045.20 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

